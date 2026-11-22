A 17-year-old girl in Kerala has reportedly developed a serious kidney ailment after using a fairness cream bought online. She had ordered the cream after seeing promotional videos by social media influencers. Doctors treating her at Aster MIMS Mother Hospital in Malappuram said medical tests found dangerously high levels of mercury in her blood and body. The girl had reportedly been using the cream for about a year after initially finding it effective for pimples, dark spots and pigmentation.

The girl told reporters that she contacted the sellers through a WhatsApp number listed on Instagram and ordered the product. She later developed symptoms including a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainting and swelling in her legs

Nephrologist Gowri S, who is treating her, said tests showed that the girl had developed membranous nephropathy which is a serious kidney condition. Tests on the cream allegedly found mercury levels of 12,500 parts per million (ppm), compared with a permissible level of less than one ppm. The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also registered a case and sought reports from health and regulatory authorities.

Why Is Mercury Dangerous?

Mercury is a toxic heavy metal that can damage several organs when a person is exposed to high levels over time. In skincare products, exposure can happen when mercury-containing creams are repeatedly applied to the skin. Some illegally manufactured skin-lightening products may contain mercury because it can interfere with the production of melanin which is the pigment responsible for skin colour.

The kidneys are highly vulnerable because they help filter waste and harmful substances from the blood. Mercury can accumulate in the kidneys and damage the structures responsible for filtering blood. In severe cases, this can lead to protein leaking into the urine, swelling and other signs of kidney damage.

Side Effects Of Using Skincare High In Mercury

1. Kidney Damage

One of the most serious risks of prolonged mercury exposure is kidney damage. Mercury can harm the kidney's filtering units, potentially causing protein to leak into the urine. Continued exposure may worsen kidney function and in severe cases, lead to serious kidney disease.

2. Swelling In The Legs And Feet

Kidney damage can affect the body's ability to maintain the balance of fluid and proteins. This can lead fluid to collect in different parts of the body, particularly the legs, ankles and feet. Persistent or unexplained swelling should not be ignored.

3. High Levels Of Protein In Urine

Damage to the kidney's filtering structure can cause proteins that would normally remain in the blood to pass into the urine. This condition, known as proteinuria, can be an important sign of kidney disease. It may not always cause obvious symptoms, which is why testing is important.

4. Changes In Blood Pressure

Mercury exposure and kidney damage can affect blood pressure. Kidney problems can interfere with the body's regulation of fluid and hormones that are involved in blood pressure control.

5. Skin Irritation And Other Skin Problems

Although mercury-containing products may be marketed as solutions for pigmentation or acne, they can themselves cause skin problems. Repeated exposure may lead to irritation, rashes, redness or changes in skin colour. The short-term improvement in pigmentation can therefore come with severe health risks.

6. Neurological Symptoms

High levels of mercury can affect the nervous system. Depending on the amount and duration of exposure, symptoms may include weakness, tremors, changes in mood, difficulty concentrating and problems with coordination. More severe exposure can cause significant neurological complications.

7. Problems With The Immune System

Mercury exposure can interfere with normal immune function. In some people, prolonged exposure may lead to abnormal immune responses and inflammation. This is concerning when exposure continues unknowingly through an every day product.

8. Long-Term Exposure Impact

The biggest concern with mercury-containing skincare is that repeated use can lead to prolonged exposure. A product may appear to work on the skin while harmful substances are slowly absorbed into the body. This is why consumers should be cautious about creams promising rapid skin-lightening or instant removal of pigmentation.

How To Be Safe

Experts advise against using fairness or skin-lightening products that promise results within a short period. Products bought through social media sellers or unofficial online channels may not always provide reliable information about their ingredients or safety. Anyone dealing with acne, pigmentation or other skin concerns should consult a dermatologist rather than relying on influencer promotions or unverified skincare products.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.