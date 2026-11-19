Olive oil is commonly used in kitchens around the world, but some are now choosing to drink it instead of only adding it to their food. Extra virgin olive oil is known for having healthy fats and natural substances that protect the body from damage and swelling. It is also beneficial for heart health and lowers the risk of some long term health problems. But is consuming olive oil every day good for you?

Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shared what can happen to the body when a person consumes extra virgin olive oil daily.

On Instagram, Saurabh Sethi shared, “Number one, your heart. Its healthy fats can help lower LDL, or bad cholesterol, when replacing saturated fats. Number two, your brain. Olive oil consumption is linked to lower risk of dementia. Number three, your gut. Olive oil polyphenols can support beneficial gut bacteria.”

“Number four, your inflammation. Olive oil contains oleocanthal, a compound with anti-inflammatory properties. Number five, your blood pressure. Its polyphenols can help improve blood vessel function and support healthy blood pressure,” he added.

Dr Saurabh Sethi had earlier explained that deep frying is not the healthiest way to cook food. If you do it once in a while, choosing the right oil is important. He suggested four options, the first is refined coconut oil, which has saturated fats. The second is refined olive oil, which has healthy monounsaturated fats.

According to his suggestion, ghee and avocado oil can also be used.

Not all olive oils has same health benefits as their nutritional value depends on how they are made. Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is the least processed and contains highest amount of polyphenols and antioxidants. This protect the body's cells from damage. Virgin olive oil (VOO) goes through slightly more processing than extra virgin olive oil. It still has many healthy compounds, but in smaller amounts. It also has a milder taste.

Other types, such as light, pure and refined olive oils, go through more processing. They have a lighter flavour but has less healthy compounds. This means extra virgin olive oil is the best choice.

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