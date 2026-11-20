India is seeing a growing burden of kidney disease and increasingly, the concern is that patients are being diagnosed younger. Chronic kidney disease can progress silently for years, often without obvious symptoms, which means many people may not realise their kidneys are in trouble until significant damage has already occurred.

Dr Salil Jain, Principal Director & HOD, Nephrology & Renal Transplant Medicine, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, says "the rise in kidney disease is increasingly visible. We are seeing more kidney patients and patients are also getting younger."

Why are more people developing kidney disease?

The changing health profile of Indians could be contributing to the rising burden of kidney disease. Increasing age, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, diabetes and hypertension are all important concerns when it comes to kidney health.

Dr Jain points to these changing risk factors as reasons why kidney disease is becoming more common. "Mainly because of the ageing population, the lifestyle that we are adopting, the rise in obesity, and the rise in diabetes and hypertension."

This is particularly concerning because diabetes and high blood pressure can affect kidney function over time. Many people living with these conditions may not realise that their kidneys are also at risk.

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Why kidney disease is called a silent disease

One of the biggest challenges with kidney disease is that symptoms may not appear until the disease is quite advanced. The kidneys can continue functioning despite significant damage, making early detection difficult.

Dr Jain says patients may not experience warning signs even when substantial kidney damage has already occurred. "Kidney disease is a silent disease. Till the kidneys are damaged up to around 70-80%, there are hardly any symptoms." He adds that some patients may experience symptoms such as swelling in the feet and legs, puffiness of the face, changes in urine, fatigue or joint pain but many people remain symptom-free. "Those who develop symptoms like swelling over the feet and legs, puffiness of the face, foamy urine, fatigue or joint pains are lucky in a way, because most patients do not get symptoms until their kidneys are 80-90% damaged."

Who should get their kidneys checked?

The absence of symptoms does not necessarily mean the kidneys are healthy. People with diabetes, hypertension, a history of urinary tract infections or kidney stones, and those above the age of 50 may need to be particularly vigilant.

Dr Jain recommends urine testing as an important way to detect kidney problems early. "All diabetics, hypertensive patients, people above 50 years of age, patients with a history of UTIs or kidney stones should have their urine examined. They should undergo a urine albumin-creatinine ratio test and a urine routine examination. Patients who have a family history of kidney disease are also an important group."

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Kidney screening is not just for diabetics

People often associate kidney disease primarily with diabetes. However, Dr Jain says other chronic illnesses and certain treatments can also put people at risk, making regular screening important for a wider group of patients. He recommends annual urine examinations for people with several chronic conditions and those who may be exposed to medicines that can affect the kidneys. "All patients with chronic diseases, such as heart problems, liver problems, rheumatoid arthritis, patients who require painkillers, and even patients with malignancies, should undergo urine examination at least once a year. If there is any abnormality in the urine routine analysis, they should speak to their physician and get it checked."

Kidney disease can remain hidden for a long time. By the time symptoms appear, significant damage may already have occurred. For people with diabetes, hypertension, a family history of kidney disease or other risk factors, routine testing could be an important opportunity to identify kidney problems earlier.

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