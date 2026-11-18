Spending long hours watching television may seem like a harmless way to unwind after a busy day. However, prolonged sitting and a sedentary lifestyle could have implications for kidney health, particularly among people living with diabetes. Reduced physical activity can affect blood sugar regulation, increase insulin resistance and contribute to conditions such as obesity and high blood pressure, which may put additional stress on the kidneys. A 12-year longitudinal study involving Australian adults published in European Medical Journal has found that increased television (TV) viewing is associated with a faster decline in kidney function, with the link being particularly strong among people with type 2 diabetes. The findings underscore the importance of reducing sedentary behaviour as part of kidney health management, especially among individuals who are already at a higher risk of developing kidney complications. While diabetes is one of the leading risk factors for chronic kidney disease, lifestyle habits can also influence how the condition progresses. Explaining the possible link between prolonged television watching and kidney health, Dr Bhanu Mishra, Nephrologist, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, says that people with diabetes, particularly those with poorly controlled blood sugar levels, hypertension or existing kidney damage, need to be mindful of how much time they spend sitting.

How Can Watching TV For Long Hours Affect Kidney Health?

According to Dr Mishra, prolonged television watching can indirectly affect kidney function by reducing physical activity and influencing the body's metabolic processes. "When a person sits and watches TV for hours, their physical activity is reduced, metabolism becomes slower, and the body becomes unable to regulate blood sugar levels properly," he explains. A sedentary lifestyle can contribute to insulin resistance, weight gain, hypertension and an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. These conditions can collectively place additional strain on the kidneys, particularly in people whose kidney function is already affected by diabetes. Poorly controlled blood sugar levels can damage the small blood vessels in the kidneys over time, affecting their ability to filter waste products from the blood. High blood pressure can further damage these blood vessels, increasing the risk of chronic kidney disease. Dr Mishra points out that people with diabetes and pre-existing kidney problems should be particularly careful about prolonged inactivity.

Why Sitting Continuously For Hours Can Be Harmful

It is not just the total number of hours spent watching television that matters. The frequency of movement breaks also plays an important role. Dr Mishra highlights that sitting continuously for three to four hours without getting up or engaging in physical activity can negatively affect a person's metabolic health. Extended sedentary periods can interfere with glucose metabolism and make it harder for the body to regulate blood sugar levels effectively. For people with diabetes, this can add to existing metabolic challenges. He recommends that people with diabetes make it a habit to stand up, stretch or walk for a few minutes every 30 to 60 minutes instead of remaining seated for prolonged periods. Even small interruptions to sitting time can encourage movement and help people gradually adopt a more active routine.

5 Lifestyle Changes That May Help Protect Your Kidneys

Kidney health is closely linked to blood sugar control, blood pressure management, physical activity and dietary habits. Dr Mishra recommends making consistent lifestyle changes to reduce the risk of further kidney damage.

READ | 7 Best Weighted Exercise To Target Your Core Muscle

1. Aim For At Least 150 Minutes Of Physical Activity Every Week

Regular physical activity can help improve insulin sensitivity, support weight management and maintain cardiovascular health. Dr Mishra recommends aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity every week, depending on an individual's health condition and medical advice. Walking, cycling and other moderate exercises can help people reduce sedentary time and maintain better metabolic health.

2. Take Regular Breaks From Sitting

Avoid sitting continuously for several hours while watching television or working on a screen. Get up every 30 to 60 minutes, stretch your body or take a short walk around the room. These small movement breaks can help reduce prolonged sedentary behaviour.

3. Keep Blood Sugar And Blood Pressure Under Control

Uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension are major risk factors for kidney damage. Monitoring blood glucose levels, following prescribed medication and maintaining healthy blood pressure levels are essential for people at risk of kidney disease.

4. Stay Hydrated

Adequate hydration supports normal kidney function. However, people who already have kidney disease may have specific fluid restrictions depending on their condition. They should follow their nephrologist's advice instead of increasing fluid intake without medical guidance.

5. Do Not Skip Regular Kidney Function Tests

Kidney damage can develop without noticeable symptoms in its early stages. Dr Mishra highlights the importance of regular kidney assessments, particularly for people living with diabetes. "Tests such as estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), which measures how effectively the kidneys filter blood, and urine albumin testing, which detects protein leakage, can help identify early signs of kidney damage. Following a kidney-friendly diet, when recommended by a doctor, is also important," Dr Mishra.

Can Reducing Screen Time Help Protect Your Kidneys?

Reducing television time alone may not prevent kidney disease, but replacing prolonged sitting with regular physical activity can contribute to better overall metabolic health. For people with diabetes, managing blood sugar levels, controlling blood pressure, staying physically active and undergoing routine kidney assessments are important steps towards reducing the risk of complications. Dr Mishra emphasises that kidney damage does not always produce noticeable symptoms in its early stages. Therefore, people should not wait for symptoms to appear before paying attention to their kidney health. Ultimately, protecting your kidneys does not always require drastic lifestyle changes. Taking regular breaks from television, walking around the house, staying active throughout the day and keeping diabetes under control can collectively make a difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.