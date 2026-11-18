Air pollution does more than cause coughing, breathing trouble and other lung problems. The harmful particles in polluted air can also affect the heart and increase the risk of several health problems. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains that breathing polluted air can also lead to tiredness, swelling and lower immunity. She points out that avoiding polluted areas is not always possible, but certain foods can fight some of its harmful effects.

The health expert shared four simple foods that are easy to find and can protect the body from the effects of air pollution.

On Instagram, Nmami Agarwal shared that foods rich in Vitamin A, such as carrots, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, spinach and bell peppers, “support healthy respiratory tract lining.” Vitamin C, found in amla, guava, oranges and sweet lime, which is an antioxidant “helps neutralise free radicals and supports immune function.”

Ginger and turmeric also have “bioactive compounds” that can reduce cell damage and swelling. They can be added in soups, dals and warm beverages. Foods rich in Vitamin E, including almonds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and peanuts, “help protect cells against oxidative stress.”

Nmami Agarwal reminds everyone that just eating healthy food cannot keep them safe from air pollution. She advises checking the air quality before stepping outside and spending less time outdoors when pollution levels are high.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra had earlier shared four simple food habits that are useful during air pollution. She suggests eating carrots, pumpkin and sweet potatoes, as they have beta carotene to support the body's natural protective layer in the airways.

Almonds, walnuts and spinach are also good choices as they provide vitamin E. Omega 3 fats may reduce swelling in the airways. Lovneet recommends adding broccoli, cabbage and mustard greens in your diet. These vegetables have a natural substance called sulforaphane, which helps the liver break down harmful substances so the body can remove them.

She also advises drinking water and other warm fluids to keep the airways moist. Broccoli soup and warm drinks can be included in the diet.

Also Read: COPD Is Not Just A Smoker's Disease: Why Millions May Be Missing The Diagnosis

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