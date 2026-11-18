A persistent cough that gets blamed on pollution. Breathlessness on stairs dismissed as poor fitness. Slowing down with age accepted as inevitable. These everyday explanations can sometimes hide chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including in people who have never smoked.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is commonly associated with smoking, but tobacco is not the only cause. Many people who have never smoked can also develop the condition following prolonged exposure to air pollution, household smoke, occupational dust and other respiratory irritants. This makes COPD an important public health concern, particularly in densely populated urban areas where exposure to pollutants is part of everyday life.

COPD is a long-term lung condition that restricts airflow and can make breathing increasingly difficult. People with COPD may have features of chronic bronchitis, which causes a persistent cough with mucus, emphysema, which damages the tiny air sacs in the lungs, or both.

How Everyday Exposure Can Affect Lung Health

One of the less recognised aspects of COPD is the cumulative effect of prolonged exposure to respiratory irritants. Repeated exposure to particulate matter, particularly fine particles in polluted air, can contribute to airway inflammation and damage over time. Even when pollution levels fluctuate, regular exposure to traffic emissions, construction dust and household pollutants can add to the respiratory burden over several years.

Other important contributors include:

Household air pollution. Cooking with solid fuels such as wood and coal, particularly in poorly ventilated spaces, can expose individuals to harmful smoke and fumes.

Cooking with solid fuels such as wood and coal, particularly in poorly ventilated spaces, can expose individuals to harmful smoke and fumes. Occupational exposure. Dust, chemical fumes and industrial pollutants can increase respiratory risks among people working in construction, mining, manufacturing and agriculture.

Dust, chemical fumes and industrial pollutants can increase respiratory risks among people working in construction, mining, manufacturing and agriculture. Childhood respiratory infections. Repeated infections and impaired lung development during childhood may affect lung health later in life.

Repeated infections and impaired lung development during childhood may affect lung health later in life. Genetic susceptibility. Conditions such as alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency can increase the risk of developing COPD.

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Why COPD Often Goes Undiagnosed

COPD develops gradually, allowing people to adapt to declining lung function without recognising the underlying problem. Breathlessness while climbing stairs, a persistent cough, wheezing or reduced stamina are frequently attributed to ageing, weight gain or a lack of physical activity. As lung function declines, individuals may unconsciously reduce their activity levels to avoid breathlessness, further contributing to muscle weakness and reduced exercise capacity.

Another challenge is that COPD symptoms can overlap with those of asthma and other conditions. Asthma often causes symptoms and airflow limitation that vary over time, while COPD is characterised by persistent airflow obstruction. Some people have both conditions. A clinical assessment and lung function testing help clarify the cause.

Why Early Diagnosis Matters

Spirometry is a simple, non-invasive breathing test that measures how much air a person can exhale and how quickly they can do so. To confirm COPD, doctors use spirometry after giving an inhaled medicine that opens the airways and interpret the results alongside the person's symptoms and exposure history. If you have a persistent cough, wheezing or breathlessness during activities you previously managed easily, speak with your doctor about whether spirometry is appropriate.

Early diagnosis can help people get treatment sooner, improve day-to-day breathing and reduce the risk of flare-ups. Depending on symptoms and the history of flare-ups, treatment may include inhaled bronchodilators, which relax airway muscles to improve airflow, and pulmonary rehabilitation, which combines supervised exercise with education and support.

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Protecting Lung Health Through Everyday Measures

Reducing exposure to respiratory irritants is important, regardless of smoking history. Some practical measures include:

Using cleaner cooking fuels where possible and improving kitchen ventilation

Avoiding tobacco smoke, including second-hand smoke

Using appropriate respiratory protection when working in dusty or chemical-intensive environments

Considering air purifiers with suitable particulate filters to reduce indoor particle levels

Staying physically active and maintaining a balanced diet

Getting recommended influenza and pneumococcal vaccinations to reduce the risk of these infections

COPD should not be ruled out simply because a person has never smoked. Recognising persistent symptoms, understanding environmental exposures and seeking timely lung function testing can help identify the disease earlier.

(By Dr Rajesh K Chawla, Senior Consultant, Respiratory Medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi)

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