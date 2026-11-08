Delhi's Air Is Your New Cigarette Pack: What 15 Days Of Smog Exposure Can Do To Your Body

Delhi's winter smog is often treated as a seasonal inconvenience, bringing watery eyes, persistent coughing and difficulty breathing during morning commutes. However, air pollution is much more than a visibility problem. Every breath can carry microscopic pollutants deep into the respiratory system, triggering inflammation and potentially affecting other organs, including the heart.

While comparing polluted air to cigarette smoke makes for a striking headline, the two cannot be equated directly. There is no scientifically established method to calculate how many cigarettes are equivalent to 15 days of exposure to Delhi's smog. However, both contain harmful substances that can damage cells and contribute to serious health conditions.

So, what happens when you breathe heavily polluted air repeatedly over 15 days? The impact depends on pollution levels, duration of exposure, individual health and existing medical conditions. While some people may experience symptoms within hours, others may not notice immediate changes.

First, understand what you are breathing

During severe pollution episodes, two major pollutants are PM2.5 and PM10.

PM2.5: These are fine particles measuring 2.5 micrometres or smaller. Their tiny size allows them to travel deep into the lungs, and some components can enter the bloodstream.

These are fine particles measuring 2.5 micrometres or smaller. Their tiny size allows them to travel deep into the lungs, and some components can enter the bloodstream. PM10: These particles measure 10 micrometres or smaller. They can enter the respiratory system and irritate the airways.

These particles measure 10 micrometres or smaller. They can enter the respiratory system and irritate the airways. Nitrogen dioxide and ozone: These gases can irritate the respiratory tract and worsen existing conditions such as asthma and other lung diseases.

These gases can irritate the respiratory tract and worsen existing conditions such as asthma and other lung diseases. Vehicle emissions, industrial activity, construction dust, waste burning and other sources contribute to air pollution. Weather conditions, particularly during winter, can also trap pollutants close to the ground, increasing their concentration.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), both short-term and long-term exposure to air pollution can harm health. Short-term exposure may reduce lung function, aggravate asthma and increase the likelihood of respiratory infections.

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What happens to your body over 15 days?

There is no fixed medical timeline in which pollution affects everyone in the same way. However, repeated exposure during a prolonged smog episode can affect different parts of the body.

Days 1-3: Your eyes, nose and throat may react

The first signs of exposure are often irritation and discomfort. Pollutants can irritate the delicate lining of the eyes, nose and throat, resulting in:

Redness, itching or watery eyes

Sneezing and nasal irritation

A scratchy or sore throat

Persistent coughing or headaches

People with asthma, allergies or existing respiratory conditions may experience symptoms earlier. However, the absence of symptoms does not mean that exposure is harmless.

Days 4-7: Your airways may experience increased irritation

With repeated exposure, respiratory irritation can continue and existing symptoms may become worse. Some people may experience coughing, wheezing, chest discomfort or breathlessness, particularly while walking quickly or exercising.

People with asthma may experience more frequent flare-ups, while those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may notice worsening breathing difficulties.

A study conducted at AIIMS, New Delhi, examining 69,400 adult emergency department visits between June 2017 and February 2019, identified 2,669 visits involving acute respiratory symptoms. Published in the International Journal of Tuberculosis and Lung Disease, the research reported associations between short-term exposure to PM2.5 and nitrogen dioxide and emergency visits for acute respiratory symptoms.

These findings do not mean everyone exposed to pollution will require medical attention. They highlight the potential health consequences of short-term exposure.

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Days 8-15: The impact may extend beyond your lungs

Continued exposure to high pollution levels can sustain inflammation and aggravate respiratory problems. Fine particulate matter may also influence blood vessels and cardiovascular functioning.

Research has associated particulate air pollution with an increased risk of cardiovascular problems, including heart attacks and strokes. People with existing heart or lung conditions may be particularly vulnerable.

However, 15 days of exposure do not automatically translate into permanent lung damage for everyone. The consequences depend on individual exposure, overall health and other risk factors.

Why is polluted air compared to cigarettes?

Cigarette smoke and outdoor air pollution contain different combinations of harmful substances. Smoking involves directly inhaling tobacco combustion products, whereas outdoor pollution is a mixture of particles and gases from multiple sources.

Therefore, comparing a specific number of days of smog exposure with a certain number of cigarettes is scientifically misleading. Nevertheless, both exposures can contribute to inflammation, cellular damage and an increased risk of disease.

Who should take extra precautions?

Although air pollution can affect everyone, certain groups are more vulnerable:

Children: Their lungs are still developing, and they inhale more air relative to their body weight.

Their lungs are still developing, and they inhale more air relative to their body weight. Older adults: Age-related changes and existing medical conditions can increase vulnerability.

Age-related changes and existing medical conditions can increase vulnerability. People with asthma or COPD: Pollution can trigger flare-ups and worsen breathing difficulties.

Pollution can trigger flare-ups and worsen breathing difficulties. People with heart disease: Exposure may aggravate cardiovascular symptoms.

Exposure may aggravate cardiovascular symptoms. Pregnant women: Air pollution exposure has been associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes.

Five ways to protect yourself during Delhi's smog season

Check the AQI daily: Follow official air-quality updates and limit outdoor activities when pollution levels are high. Avoid strenuous outdoor exercise: Move running, cycling and intense workouts indoors during severe pollution episodes. Wear a well-fitting N95 mask: A properly fitted N95 or equivalent respirator can reduce exposure to particulate matter, although it does not filter every harmful gas. Improve indoor air quality: Keep windows closed when outdoor pollution is high, where practical. Consider a correctly sized HEPA air purifier and avoid indoor smoking, incense and other sources of smoke. Follow your medical treatment: People with asthma or other respiratory conditions should keep prescribed medication accessible and follow their doctor's advice.

Seek urgent medical attention if you experience severe breathlessness, persistent chest pain, fainting, confusion or bluish-grey lips.

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Fifteen days of Delhi's winter smog will not affect everyone equally. While some may experience temporary irritation, others, particularly those with existing health conditions, may face more serious complications. Even without immediate symptoms, repeated exposure is not harmless.

Reducing outdoor exposure, monitoring air quality and protecting vulnerable family members are practical steps towards minimising the risks. Clean air is not a luxury; it is essential for healthy lungs, a healthy heart and long-term well-being.

(By Dr. Piyush Goel, Senior Consultant - Pulmonology, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram)

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