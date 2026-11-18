In November alone, Tamil Nadu culled 40,000 chickens after an avian flu outbreak.

Yesterday, Kerala, Alazpuzza saw culling of 26,000 birds owing to an outbreak.

Ever since the first case was reported in 2006, there have been over 500 outbreaks in India leading to losses amounting to crores.

These are outbreaks of H5N1 and H5N8.

An outbreak can cause nearly 100% mortality among infected birds, trigger mass culling, disrupt poultry supplies and cost farmers thousands of crores.

But this is not just an agricultural crisis.

H5N1 can infect humans. The WHO has reported 1,003 human infections and 479 deaths globally since 2003.

In a few days from now, this will change.

Instead of dealing with an outbreak, culling hundreds and thousands of chicken as a knee jerk response and dealing with losses amounting to crores, India will now prevent Bird Flu.

India's first homegrown bird flu vaccine will be rolled out on the 20th of November, the government has announced, and countries like China, Egypt and Vietnam have used bird flu vaccines for years. India now has a vaccine developed specifically against the H5N1 Clade 2.3.2.1a strain.

And this means so much more than Because protecting poultry also means protecting farmers, food security and human health.

The challenge with an avian flu outbreak is that the mortality rate is at 100%. Large scale culling will stop and save the farmers of economic losses. A major uncontrolled outbreak is estimated to reduce India's GDP growth by up to 1.5% and put over 20% of the country's poultry population at risk.

The vaccine is a major step forward, but it cannot guarantee complete protection against outbreaks. Surveillance, testing, farm hygiene and biosecurity will remain critical. Vaccination alone may not prevent infection or stop the virus from spreading.

The vaccine will be formally launched on November 20, 2026, in Bhopal by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. However, the government has not yet announced when it will reach poultry farms or details of its pricing and vaccination schedule.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.