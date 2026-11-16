At Sonia Gandhi's Book Event, BJP's Amarinder Singh Lands In The Middle Of A Congress Family Story

Exactly five years, down to the month, after he quit the Congress with a seven-page letter accusing Sonia Gandhi and her children of a “midnight conspiracy” to oust him as Punjab chief minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, now with the BJP, sat in the front row at the launch of her memoir, ‘Belonging: A Journey of Love', in Delhi on Monday. Rahul Gandhi picked out Amarinder, the only BJP leader seen at the event, from the stage and placed him at the centre of a family story.

Amarinder, 84, later faced fresh questions about whether he might return to the Congress ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. He denied that: “We have come here for a social event. How do political issues come into this?”

Rahul Gandhi, 56, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was speaking about his parents' marriage and turned to Amarinder partway through, talking about the only “fight” the Gandhi couple had, probably in the 1980s.

"I see Amarinder Singh ji here,” he noted, and then segued into the story, “We saw them (Rajiv and Sonia) argue, but we only saw them fight once,” saying that while his parents had arguments at times, only one could be called a fight, as in a heated argument -- more of a lovers' tiff.

“The coincidence of coincidences -- my father was speaking to Amarinder Singh on the phone when it happened,” Rahul Gandhi said, asking Amarinder, "Remember?" The veteran leader smiled. Rahul Gandhi went on to describe family meals at home where, “Every meal, there would be Papa, and on Papa's lap, there would be Mamma.” He then spoke about how the family lost Rahul's grandmother, the then Indira Gandhi, to an assassination (1984), and their support system was “blown to pieces” when father Rajiv, as ex-PM campaigning in Lok Sabha elections, was killed in a blast (1991).

Former Patiala royal Amarinder's links to the family go back to Rajiv Gandhi, his schoolmate and friend who brought him into the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi recently called him his “favourite” leader in an ask-me-anything (AMA) session on Instagram.

'They Have Never Asked Me...'

On Rahul's story on Monday, Amarinder later said he could not remember exactly which time he was speaking about: "There were so many conversations [with Rajiv Gandhi]."

Asked if there was any conversation about returning to the party, Amarinder said, “I have known this family for many years. We share a very close bond… No one has ever asked me whether or not I should join them. My interactions with them have been purely social. They have never asked me to join them or advised me against joining them.” He argued he was also returning a courtesy as he was invited, “When I launched my books, Sonia-ji attended three of the launches,” adding, “In many other countries, people continue to interact socially, regardless of their political affiliations.”

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid did not hide his interest in Amarinder's return but stopped short of saying more: “I know him well... It would be wonderful if he were with us. But beyond that, I cannot say anything.” Another senior leader, Ambika Soni, who has been active in Punjab in the past, said the event had no political meaning: “It was attended by people who have been personally associated with Sonia Gandhi and maintained close ties with her. As Amarinder Singh has often said, he shares a close relationship with the family, so his presence was natural.”

Amarinder's current party, the Centre's ruling BJP that's hoping to make a mark on its own in Punjab, has mostly reacted to the book with gotcha claims, saying Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi was either hiding or admitting to the Congress's “sins”. Amarinder met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi recently amid talks that the BJP may revive its alliance with its former senior partner Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

READ | In Rahul Gandhi's Delhi March, A Punjab Sub-Plot Plays Out

‘Hello, Uncle Amarinder'

Monday's warmth follows a public gesture by Rahul Gandhi during the Insta AMA in August, when he was asked to name his favourite BJP politician. He fired the answer in an instant: "Captain Amarinder Singh, definitely. I get along with him. He is cool, and he is an expert on military history," referring to the many books Amarinder Singh has written. He signed off with, "Hello, Uncle Amarinder!"

Amarinder responded the next day, saying it was “nice” of Rahul Gandhi to speak well of him, and that he had known Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi since they were children. He had then said his family ties with the Gandhis would continue but that he remained committed to the BJP.

The buzz of Amarinder's likely return has been active through 2026, while the Punjab Congress witnesses factionalism most prominently between Charanjit Singh Channi, who had become chief minister for a few months in 2021-22 when Amarinder was unseated in a rebellion co-led by Navjot Singh Sidhu, and Raja Warring, who became state Congress chief after Sidhu also quit upon the party losing badly to the AAP in the 2022 elections.

Read | Amarinder Singh, Vijay: Leaders Who Attended Sonia Gandhi's Book Launch

After Rahul Gandhi's August remark, Congress leader Rana Gurjit Singh, who has been associated with Amarinder in the past, said Amarinder would be welcome if he returned. Former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa had made similar remarks earlier. Captain's return could be a morale and perception booster, as he has expressed no desire to be another power centre at this stage of his life. He has been struggling with medical issues, such as a back injury, and is often seen carrying a walking stick.

Five Autumns Later

Monday's scene was very different from the autumn of 2021, when Amarinder Singh resigned as Punjab chief minister after a long power struggle. He said at the time that he felt humiliated. In October, he announced he would form his own party. On November 2, 2021, he resigned from the Congress in a seven-page letter to Sonia Gandhi, then party president, and named his new outfit the Punjab Lok Congress.

Read | In Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging', The Delhi Of 'Chashme Buddoor'

In the letter, he wrote that he had "actually felt deeply hurt by your conduct and that of your children". He accused Rahul and Priyanka of "patronising" Sidhu, called Sidhu "an acolyte of the Pakistani deep state", and said Sonia had chosen to turn a blind eye. He also wrote that though Sonia had known him for the better part of his 50-plus years in public life, "you never understood me or my character". Sonia Gandhi accepted his resignation the next day.

Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress won no seats in the 2022 Assembly polls, which the Aam Aadmi Party swept. Amarinder lost his own seat and the centre of the family's former princely state, Patiala. In September 2022, he merged his party with the BJP, though he has complained at times that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have not made use of his experience.

Read | Congress Falls Back On A Fullback: Where Pargat Singh Fits In The Punjab Poll Play

(With inputs by PTI, ANI)