It was the mother of all tea parties. Except, that one party, the ruling BJP, was conspicuously underrepresented.
The launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', by HarperCollins was an evening of rare dignity, understated elegance and an almost forgotten political virtue - restraint. The Congress establishment was there in full force, yet some of the most prominent seats were reserved for political guests from outside the party. A small but rather telling gesture. How lovely it might have been to see a few familiar faces from the BJP too. Surely, there must be occasions when the courtesies of public life transcend the hostilities of politics.
As a photographer, I have spent time with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, witnessed their very different political temperaments, and have no particular party to call my own. I would like to believe there is room in our democracy to appreciate the humanity of one without diminishing the other.
But the evening belonged to a love story. In a beautifully unhurried conversation with HarperCollins publisher Poulomi Chatterjee, Sonia Gandhi was candid, charming, unexpectedly witty and refreshingly free of political theatre. Her memories of arriving in India, her formidable mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, her abiding love for Rajiv, and how her children became her parents after her husband's assassination revealed more about India's most scrutinised political family than a hundred television interviews ever could.
And then came Rahul. Unscripted, disarmingly affectionate, recalling his mother sitting on his father's lap at dinner, her courage through repeated battles with cancer, and the extraordinary tenderness of their family life. His closing words, as he looked wistfully at Sonia, were particularly moving: "Mummy, Papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you." The room was profoundly moved.
Later, chatting with the formidable Saloni Puri of Quorum and the poet Jeet Thayil, we found ourselves reflecting on how Rahul had provided the evening's most unexpected emotional crescendo, commanding the room not through political rhetoric but through the simple eloquence of a son speaking about his mother.
Perhaps, Indian politics could occasionally rediscover the distinction between political rivalry and personal grace. Parliament offers ample opportunity for verbal jousting. An evening like this deserves something more generous.
For once, politics took a back seat. Love had the front row.
(Rohit Chawla is an artist-photographer who covers the pulse of contemporary India)
Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author