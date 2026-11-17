Sonia Gandhi at the launch of her memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love', in Delhi

It was the mother of all tea parties. Except, that one party, the ruling BJP, was conspicuously underrepresented.

The launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', by HarperCollins was an evening of rare dignity, understated elegance and an almost forgotten political virtue - restraint. The Congress establishment was there in full force, yet some of the most prominent seats were reserved for political guests from outside the party. A small but rather telling gesture. How lovely it might have been to see a few familiar faces from the BJP too. Surely, there must be occasions when the courtesies of public life transcend the hostilities of politics.

Sonia Gandhi with a Buddha statue at her book launch

Photo Credit: Rohit Chawla

Sonia Gandhi arrives for her book launch event in Delhi

Photo Credit: Rohit Chawla

Sonia Gandhi during the launch of her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love'

Photo Credit: Rohit Chawla

As a photographer, I have spent time with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi, witnessed their very different political temperaments, and have no particular party to call my own. I would like to believe there is room in our democracy to appreciate the humanity of one without diminishing the other.

Rahul Gandhi accompanies mother Sonia Gandhi during her book launch event in Delhi

Photo Credit: Rohit Chawla

But the evening belonged to a love story. In a beautifully unhurried conversation with HarperCollins publisher Poulomi Chatterjee, Sonia Gandhi was candid, charming, unexpectedly witty and refreshingly free of political theatre. Her memories of arriving in India, her formidable mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, her abiding love for Rajiv, and how her children became her parents after her husband's assassination revealed more about India's most scrutinised political family than a hundred television interviews ever could.

A smiling Sonia Gandhi at the launch of her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'

Photo Credit: Rohia Chawla

Sonia Gandhi looks on during the book launch event of her memoir in Delhi

Photo Credit: Rohit Chawla

And then came Rahul. Unscripted, disarmingly affectionate, recalling his mother sitting on his father's lap at dinner, her courage through repeated battles with cancer, and the extraordinary tenderness of their family life. His closing words, as he looked wistfully at Sonia, were particularly moving: "Mummy, Papa loved you, but I cannot even tell you how proud he would be of you." The room was profoundly moved.

Rahul Gandhi speaking about his mother at her book launch in Delhi

Photo Credit: Rohit Chawla

The Gandhi family at the launch of 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love'

Photo Credit: Rohit Chawla

Later, chatting with the formidable Saloni Puri of Quorum and the poet Jeet Thayil, we found ourselves reflecting on how Rahul had provided the evening's most unexpected emotional crescendo, commanding the room not through political rhetoric but through the simple eloquence of a son speaking about his mother.

Poet Jeet Thayil and Saloni Puri of Quorum at Sonia Gandhi's book launch in Delhi

Photo Credit: Rohit Chawla

Perhaps, Indian politics could occasionally rediscover the distinction between political rivalry and personal grace. Parliament offers ample opportunity for verbal jousting. An evening like this deserves something more generous.

Sonia Gandhi as seen at her book launch event in Delhi

Photo Credit: Rohit Chawla

For once, politics took a back seat. Love had the front row.

(Rohit Chawla is an artist-photographer who covers the pulse of contemporary India)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author