A young food delivery worker died after he was allegedly assaulted by a private lodge owner and his associate following a dispute over room booking near the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, has raised concerns over the safety and regulation of lodges in the temple town.

The victim was identified as Tellam Sharath, a local resident who worked as a delivery partner for Zomato and Swiggy.

According to reports, Sharath, along with his friends Kursam Prashanth and Keesara Karthik, visited a private lodge near the temple at around 10:00 pm on Monday to book accommodation for relatives.

An argument reportedly broke out between the youngsters and the lodge management over the production of Aadhaar identification documents during the room-booking process. The dispute allegedly escalated, with the lodge owner, identified as Manikanta, and his associate assaulting the young men.

During the alleged assault, Sharath collapsed and lost consciousness. He was immediately taken to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

CCTV footage of the incident shows four men engaged in a conversation before the situation suddenly turned violent. One man is seen attacking another, while a third person starts assaulting a fourth. The footage shows a man repeatedly beating and slapping another man in the face. Moments later, the victim falls to the ground unconscious, but the assault allegedly continues.

Following a complaint lodged by Sharath's family members, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The lodge owner and his associate are currently on the run, and efforts are underway to trace them.

Police are examining the circumstances that led to Sharath's death and are investigating the sequence of events that unfolded at the lodge.

