TGBIE Inter Date Sheet 2027: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to release the Intermediate (1st Year and 2nd Year) timetable soon. Class 11 and 12 students set to appear in the 2027 examinations will be able to download the Intermediate exam schedule from tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. Based on recent patterns, the school board will likely conduct the Telangana board exam in February-March 2027.

Last Year's Timeline, Date Sheet Release Date

Last year, the Telangana board published the Classes 11 and 12 board exam schedule on October 31 on its official portal. As per official records, the 1st Year exam commenced on February 25. The Inter 2nd Year exam began on February 26, 2026, for the previous academic cycle. As per last year's announcement, the practical exams were conducted from February 2 in two sessions.

Details Mentioned On Timetable PDF

Apart from the subject-wise examination schedule of the Class 12 Intermediate examinations, students may also expect the following information:

Practical exam dates and sessions

Practical exam timings

English practical exam date

Ethics and Human Values examination date and time

Environmental Education examination date and time

The board will also intimate about separate arrangements for JEE Main 2027 candidates in case their practical exam date coincides with the engineering exam.

Steps To Download Intermediate Exam Schedule

Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to access the Telangana Inter date sheet 2027.

Visit the board's official website at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in Under the 'News and Announcements' section, click on the link indicating 'TGBIE Time Table for IPE March 2027' The Telangana Inter timetable 2027 will appear on the screen Download and save the PDF for future use

According to last year's announcement, the Telangana Inter exams are expected to begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 pm.