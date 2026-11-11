Telangana Inter Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to release the Intermediate (1st Year and 2nd Year) examination schedule soon on its official portal. Class 11th and 12th students set to appear in the 2027 examinations will be able to download the Intermediate timetable from tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. Based on recent patterns, the school board will likely conduct the Telangana board exam in February-March 2027.

Last Year's Timeline

Last year, the board published the Classes 11 and 12 board exam schedule on October 31 on its official portal. As per official records, the 1st Year exam commenced on February 25. The Inter 2nd Year exam began on February 26, 2026, for the previous academic cycle.

Steps To Download Timetable PDF

Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to access the Telangana Inter date sheet 2027.

Visit the board's official website at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in Under the 'News and Announcements' section, click on the link indicating 'TGBIE Time Table for IPE March 2027' The Telangana Inter timetable 2027 will appear on the screen Download and save the PDF for future use

According to last year's announcement, the Telangana Inter exams are expected to begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 pm.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On Telangana 1st Year, 2nd Year Date Sheet PDF