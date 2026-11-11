Telangana Inter Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to release the Intermediate (1st Year and 2nd Year) examination schedule soon on its official portal. Class 11th and 12th students set to appear in the 2027 examinations will be able to download the Intermediate timetable from tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. Based on recent patterns, the school board will likely conduct the Telangana board exam in February-March 2027.
Last Year's Timeline
Last year, the board published the Classes 11 and 12 board exam schedule on October 31 on its official portal. As per official records, the 1st Year exam commenced on February 25. The Inter 2nd Year exam began on February 26, 2026, for the previous academic cycle.
Steps To Download Timetable PDF
Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to access the Telangana Inter date sheet 2027.
- Visit the board's official website at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
- Under the 'News and Announcements' section, click on the link indicating 'TGBIE Time Table for IPE March 2027'
- The Telangana Inter timetable 2027 will appear on the screen
- Download and save the PDF for future use
According to last year's announcement, the Telangana Inter exams are expected to begin at 9 am and conclude at 12 pm.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On Telangana 1st Year, 2nd Year Date Sheet PDF
TGBIE Board Exam Timetable 2027 LIVE: What To Expect On Date Sheet PDF?
Apart from the subject-wise examination schedule of the Class 12 Intermediate examinations, students may also expect the following information:
- Practical exam dates and sessions
- Practical exam timings
- English practical exam date
- Ethics and Human Values examination date and time
- Environmental Education examination date and time
The board will also intimate about separate arrangements for JEE Main 2027 candidates in case their practical exam date coincides with the engineering exam.
Telangana Inter Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 12 Last Exam's Schedule
According to official records, the 2nd Year exam schedule for the previous academic cycle was as follows:
- February 26: 2nd Language Paper 2
- February 28: English Paper 2
- March 3: Mathematics Paper 2A, Botany Paper 2, Political Science Paper 2
- March 6: Mathematics Paper 2B, Zoology Paper 2, History Paper 2
- March 10: Physics Paper 2, Economics Paper 2
- March 13: Chemistry Paper 2, Commerce Paper 2
- March 16: Public Administration Paper 2, Bridge Course Maths Paper 2
- March 18: Modern Language Paper 2, Geography Paper 2
TG Inter 1st, 2nd Year Exam Dates LIVE: Practical Tests When?
As per last year's announcement, the practical exams were conducted from February 2 in two sessions.
TGBIE Board Exam Timetable 2027 LIVE: Steps To Download Date Sheet PDF
Students can follow the steps given below to download the Inter date sheet 2027.
- Visit the board's official website at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
- Under the 'News and Announcements' section, click on the link indicating 'TGBIE Time Table for IPE March 2027'
- The Telangana Inter timetable 2027 will appear on the screen
- Download and save the PDF for future use
Telangana Inter Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 11, 12 Timetable Soon On Official Portal
The TGBIE is expected to publish the board exam timetable for Classes 11 and 12 students soon on its official portal, tgbienew.cgg.gov.in.