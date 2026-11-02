Telangana Intermediate Exam Schedule 2027 Soon: Steps To Check Class 11, 12 Date Sheet PDF

Telangana Inter Exam 2027: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to publish the Intermediate (Class 11 and 12) examination schedule soon on its official portal. Class 11th and 12th students set to appear in the 2027 examinations will be able to download the Intermediate timetable from tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. Based on recent patterns, the school board will likely conduct the Telangana board exam in February-March 2027.

Class 11 and 12 candidates can use the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) schedule to prepare a structured study plan and formulate a revision strategy.

Steps To Download Timetable PDF

Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to access the Telangana Inter date sheet 2027.

Visit the board's official website at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in Under the 'News and Announcements' section, click on the link indicating 'TGBIE Time Table for IPE March 2027' The Telangana Inter timetable 2027 will appear on the screen Download and save the PDF for future use

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Details Mentioned On Exam Schedule

TGBIE Inter candidates can expect the following information on the date sheet PDF.

Board and examination details

Subjects

Subject code

Theory exam dates

Exam time

Practical exam dates

Important instructions

Reporting Time

Gaps between exams

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Students must also keep in mind that no electronic devices, such as phones, smartwatches, and calculators, are allowed in the examination hall.