Telangana Inter 2nd Year Exams From February 26, Download Hall Tickets Here

Telangana Inter 2nd Year Exams 2026: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is scheduled to conduct the TS Inter 2nd Year examinations 2026 beginning February 26. The board had earlier released the Telangana Intermediate Second Year admit card 2026, which is available on its official website, tgbieht.cgg.gov.in.

Students registered for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official portal. The TS Intermediate Second Year examinations will be held from February 26 to March 18.

TS Inter 2nd Year Hall Tickets: How To Download

To access and download the TSBIE Telangana Intermediate Second Year admit card 2026, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, tgbieht.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for "Inter 2nd Year Admit Card 2026."

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, such as the previous year's hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to access the admit card.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout, as it will be essential during the examination period.

TS Inter 2nd Year Hall Tickets: Key Details To Check

The TSBIE Telangana Inter Second Year hall ticket 2026 will contain important details such as the candidate's name, board name, examination name, subject-wise exam dates, timings, examination centre details, and instructions for the examination day.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities immediately.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card to the examination centre on all exam days, as entry will not be permitted without it.