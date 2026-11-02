Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Timetable 2027 Soon: Here's How To Use This Date Sheet

Maharashtra 10th, 12th Timetable 2027: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to release the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 board exam schedule soon. Class 10th and 12th candidates set to appear in the 2027 board examination will be able to download their Maharashtra board timetable from the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

In a notification issued earlier, the education board had stated that the HSC (Class 12) written examination will be held from February 8 to March 16, 2027. Meanwhile, the SSC (Class 10) theory exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 11.

Additionally, the practical exams for Class 10th students are scheduled from January 28 to February 13, 2027. For Class 12 students, practical, graded, oral and internal examinations will be held from January 20 to February 6.

Steps To Download Timetable PDF

Maharashtra board candidates can follow the steps given below to download the subject-wise date sheet PDF.

Visit the board's official portal: mahasscboard.in

On the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC/HSC datesheet 2026 link

The date exam schedule will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

How To Use This Date Sheet

Class 10 and 12 candidates can prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance. Students can also formulate a revision strategy as per the exam schedule and gaps between the examinations. Here are some ways to utilise the exam schedule intimation.

Verify subject and subject codes Mark the dates on a calendar Count the exact number of preparation days (gaps) between each exam Subjects with more gaps can be revised thoroughly right before the exam Short-gap or consecutive-day subjects must be prepared before the exam cycle begins Check the exact start time, reporting time, and reading time Print a physical copy to stick near your study table Students can formulate a revision strategy using the date sheet, such as reverse study schedule

As per latest updates, the Maharashtra board has extended the deadline for Class 10th and 12th registration till November 30, 2026.