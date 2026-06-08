Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Admit Cards 2026 Expected Today

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Supplementary Admit Cards 2026 today. Students appearing for the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) supplementary exams will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, mahahsscboard.in, once the link is activated. The supplementary examinations provide another opportunity for students who could not clear one or two subjects in the regular board examinations.

How to Download Maharashtra Board Supplementary Hall Ticket 2026?

Visit the official MSBSHSE website at mahahsscboard.in.

Click on the link for "SSC or HSC Supplementary Examinations - Hall Tickets 2026".

Enter the required details such as name, district, school, and date of birth.

Click on the "Download Hall Ticket" option.

Verify all details mentioned on the admit card.

Download and save a copy for future use.

The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. It contains important information such as the student's name, roll number, school details, subject codes, examination centre, exam schedule, reporting time, and important instructions for exam day.

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Exam Dates 2026

The SSC supplementary examinations are scheduled to be conducted from June 16 to June 30, 2026. Meanwhile, the HSC supplementary examinations will take place from June 16 to July 8, 2026.

According to the board, hall tickets will be available only for students whose examination forms have been successfully submitted and show a "paid" status. Candidates who submitted forms later or were allotted additional seat numbers can access their hall tickets through the "Extra Seat No Admit Card" facility.

The supplementary examinations will be conducted across nine divisional boards in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Amravati, Latur, and Konkan.

The Maharashtra Board had declared the Class 10 results on May 8 with a pass percentage of 92.02%, while the Class 12 results were announced on May 2, recording an overall pass percentage of 89.79%.