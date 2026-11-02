British Man Collects Pokemon Cards For Years, Sells Rare Sets For Crores

A man in England has sold 41 sets of rare Pokemon cards for more than $2 million after keeping them safely stored in his attic for 15 years. The retired decorator, who has chosen to remain anonymous, decided to check the value of his collection after reading about a couple who paid for their entire wedding by selling three rare Pokemon cards, reported PEOPLE.

The man approached Ewbank's Auctions to find out how much his collection was worth. James Spooner, the head of trading cards at the auction house, said the team was surprised to find that the cards were in excellent condition and that the man did not know their value.

Spooner said the team was even more surprised to discover that the man had 42 complete sets. The auction house sold 41 sets, while the man decided to keep one for himself.

The collection was sold to several collectors, YouTubers and other bidders for more than $2 million.

The collection, titled Pokemon: A Decade of Masters (1999-2009), included several rare cards and complete sets.

One of its key items was the Legendary Collection Complete Master Set, which contained all 110 cards, along with 110 Reverse Holo Firework cards and four Box Toppers.

Andrew Ewbank, a partner at the auction house, said collectors were impressed by the collection because it was extensive, untouched and complete, with almost every rare card they could hope to find.

The man began collecting Pokemon cards when he first arrived in England in 1999. He wanted to take an interest in his son's hobbies, as his son had started collecting and exchanging cards at school.

The man bought 42 sets over time and stored them in Pokemon binders. This helped keep the cards in mint condition despite spending 15 years in the attic.

The man said his son had his own cards but was never allowed to touch the collection. He added that he had not realised how valuable the cards were until the auction house team explained their worth.

He said that while people often talk about finding treasure in their attics, his experience was a real example of it.