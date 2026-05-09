Maharashtra Class 10 Re-evaluation Window Now Open: Check Steps To Apply

Maharashtra Class 10 Re-evaluation 2026: With the announcement of the Maharashtra board Class 10 results on May 8, the re-evaluation window is now open for candidates. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2026 marksheets on Friday. The overall pass percentage stood at 92.09 per cent for fresh regular candidates.

Candidates dissatisfied with their scores, can apply for verification of marks, photocopies of answer sheets, and re-evaluation on the board's official website. A total of 14,20,486 students have passed the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 board examinations this year.

Re-evaluation Deadline

The board is accepting applications for verification and re-evaluation of MSBSHSE Class 10 scorecards online at mahahsscboard.in. The application window is open from May 9 to 23, 2026.

How To Apply

To apply for the verification of marks, students are advised to contact their school authorities and raise a request. The re-evaluation applications can then be submitted through the board's official website by paying the required fee.

Re-checking Opportunities Offered By Board

The board offers the following facilities for the re-checking of results after declaration:

Verification of marks Demand photocopy of answer sheets Re-evaluation

Re-evaluation Rules

Class 10 candidates can apply for the verification of marks in any subject other than the category subjects.

To apply online for re-evaluation of answer sheets of the February-March 2026 examinations, students must have the official photocopy of the answer sheet from the board.

It is mandatory to apply to the concerned departmental board for receiving the Maharashtra board photocopies.

Students can submit the re-evaluation application with the help of their school authorities on the board's official website.