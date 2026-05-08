Maharashtra 10th Result 2026 OUT: How To Check Marksheet On DigiLocker

Maharashtra 10th Result 2026 OUT: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune, has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 marksheets today on the official websites of the board. The Maharashtra SSC result PDF is available for download at mahahsscboard.in. Candidates can also avail the DigiLocker facility to download their Class 10 marksheets.

According to official data, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.09 per cent for fresh regular candidates this year. The February-March 2026 examinations were conducted by the nine zonal boards, namely Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

Step-by-step Guide to Download MSBSHSE Marksheet from DigiLocker

Maharashtra board Class 10 students can follow the steps given below to download their SSC marksheets from DigiLocker.

Download the DigiLocker application or visit digilocker.gov.in

Go to the 'Education and Learning' section on the dashboard and search for 'Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune' in the search bar on top

Select 'Class X Marksheet'

Enter your roll number and others details

Click on submit

Candidates can take a printout of the marksheet for future reference.

No Internet? Try SMS Facility

Class 10 candidates can also use the SMS facility to check their qualifying status in the Maharashtra board exams 2026. Follow the steps given below.

Type MHHSC<SPACE>Seat Number and send it to 57766 to check your SSC result over an SMS.

A total of 12,036 candidates have scored 90 per cent and above in the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 results 2026, which amounts to only 4.71 per cent of the total students.