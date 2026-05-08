Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Out: 92.09% Pass Rate, Konkan Emerges as Top Division

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, has declared the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2026 today at 11:30 AM. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 92.09%, reflecting a strong performance by students across the state. Among all divisions, Konkan emerged as the top-performing region with a pass percentage of 97.62%, while Mumbai recorded 94.97%. The result data released by the board also includes category-wise performances of fresh regular, private, and repeater candidates. Students can now check their results online using their roll number and mother's first name.

Direct Link: Maharashtra SSC Result 2026

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Fresh Regular Candidates Performance

The performance of fresh regular candidates remained impressive this year, with the overall pass percentage reaching 92.09%. Konkan division secured the highest position with 97.62%, followed by Kolhapur at 95.47% and Mumbai at 94.97%.

Division Registered Appeared Passsed Percentage PUNE 266656 264992 249753 94.24 NAGPUR 149127 147783 131645 89.07 C.SAMBHAJINAGAR 186598 184940 163520 88.41 MUMBAI 325918 323739 307480 94.97 KOLHAPUR 129499 129006 123171 95.47 AMRAVATI 161719 160037 144835 90.50 NASIK 201943 200096 181155 90.53 LATUR 108340 106707 94354 88.42 KONKAN 25226 25172 24573 97.62

Total: 15,55,026 registered, 15,42,472 appeared, and 14,20,486 students passed with an overall pass percentage of 92.09%.

Check Here: Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Out

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Private Candidates Division-wise Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for private candidates stood at 76.33%. Kolhapur division recorded the highest pass percentage at 80.44%, while Latur reported the lowest at 63.72%.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Repeater Candidates Division-wise Pass Percentage

Repeater candidates recorded an overall pass percentage of 33.79% in the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026. Nashik division performed the best with 47.17%, followed by Konkan at 39.03%.