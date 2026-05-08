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Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Out: 92.09% Pass Rate, Konkan Emerges as Top Division

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 announced with 92.09% overall pass percentage; Konkan tops among all divisions. Check here to know district wise pass percentage.

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Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Out: 92.09% Pass Rate, Konkan Emerges as Top Division
MSBSHSE, Pune, has declared the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026, the overall pass percentage is 92.09%

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, has declared the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2026 today at 11:30 AM. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 92.09%, reflecting a strong performance by students across the state. Among all divisions, Konkan emerged as the top-performing region with a pass percentage of 97.62%, while Mumbai recorded 94.97%. The result data released by the board also includes category-wise performances of fresh regular, private, and repeater candidates. Students can now check their results online using their roll number and mother's first name.  

Direct Link: Maharashtra SSC Result 2026

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Fresh Regular Candidates Performance

The performance of fresh regular candidates remained impressive this year, with the overall pass percentage reaching 92.09%. Konkan division secured the highest position with 97.62%, followed by Kolhapur at 95.47% and Mumbai at 94.97%.  

DivisionRegisteredAppearedPasssedPercentage
PUNE26665626499224975394.24
NAGPUR14912714778313164589.07
C.SAMBHAJINAGAR18659818494016352088.41
MUMBAI32591832373930748094.97
KOLHAPUR12949912900612317195.47
AMRAVATI16171916003714483590.50
NASIK20194320009618115590.53
LATUR1083401067079435488.42
KONKAN25226251722457397.62

Total: 15,55,026 registered, 15,42,472 appeared, and 14,20,486 students passed with an overall pass percentage of 92.09%.

Check Here: Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Out

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Private Candidates Division-wise Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for private candidates stood at 76.33%. Kolhapur division recorded the highest pass percentage at 80.44%, while Latur reported the lowest at 63.72%.  

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Repeater Candidates Division-wise Pass Percentage

Repeater candidates recorded an overall pass percentage of 33.79% in the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026. Nashik division performed the best with 47.17%, followed by Konkan at 39.03%.

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