Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Out: 92.09% Pass Rate, Konkan Emerges as Top Division

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, has declared the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2026 today at 11:30 AM. This year, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 92.09%, reflecting a strong performance by students across the state. Among all divisions, Konkan emerged as the top-performing region with a pass percentage of 97.62%, while Mumbai recorded 94.97%. The result data released by the board also includes category-wise performances of fresh regular, private, and repeater candidates. Students can now check their results online using their roll number and mother's first name.
Direct Link: Maharashtra SSC Result 2026
Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Fresh Regular Candidates Performance
The performance of fresh regular candidates remained impressive this year, with the overall pass percentage reaching 92.09%. Konkan division secured the highest position with 97.62%, followed by Kolhapur at 95.47% and Mumbai at 94.97%.
|Division
|Registered
|Appeared
|Passsed
|Percentage
|PUNE
|266656
|264992
|249753
|94.24
|NAGPUR
|149127
|147783
|131645
|89.07
|C.SAMBHAJINAGAR
|186598
|184940
|163520
|88.41
|MUMBAI
|325918
|323739
|307480
|94.97
|KOLHAPUR
|129499
|129006
|123171
|95.47
|AMRAVATI
|161719
|160037
|144835
|90.50
|NASIK
|201943
|200096
|181155
|90.53
|LATUR
|108340
|106707
|94354
|88.42
|KONKAN
|25226
|25172
|24573
|97.62
Total: 15,55,026 registered, 15,42,472 appeared, and 14,20,486 students passed with an overall pass percentage of 92.09%.
Check Here: Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Out
Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Private Candidates Division-wise Pass Percentage
The overall pass percentage for private candidates stood at 76.33%. Kolhapur division recorded the highest pass percentage at 80.44%, while Latur reported the lowest at 63.72%.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Repeater Candidates Division-wise Pass Percentage
Repeater candidates recorded an overall pass percentage of 33.79% in the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026. Nashik division performed the best with 47.17%, followed by Konkan at 39.03%.