Maharashtra SSC, HSC Registration 2027 Begins: Check Fees And Dates Here

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced schedule for Maharashtra SSC, HSC Registration 2027. Students will have to complete the application process through their respective schools or junior colleges. Regular students can submit their applications through the SARAL system. Class 10 and 12 students must complete the process on time. So that they do not need to pay additional fees. The registration process will be conducted in different phases based on the applicable fee.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Registration 2027: Important Dates

Students can check the complete schedule below:

Regular Fee: August 14 to October 31, 2026

Late Fee: November 1 to 15, 2026

Extra Late Fee: November 16 to 30, 2026

Students should submit their forms during the regular-fee window wherever possible.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Registration 2027: What Students Should Know

Students have to follow the process as required by their schools and junior colleges. HSC candidates will submit their applications online through their respective Higher Secondary School or Junior College. Junior colleges are required to update their college profile and provide the necessary information to the concerned Divisional Board.

Colleges will make the pre-list available through their college login after form submission. The details must be checked to avoid errors.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Registration 2027: Verification Process

The signature of concerned students will be obtained on the pre-list. The Head or Principal of the Higher Secondary School must also sign every page of the pre-list and affix the required seal.

Students should stay in touch with their schools or junior colleges throughout registration process and ensure that their details are correct.