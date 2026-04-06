TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2026 Soon: Official Website, Passing Marks

TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to announce the TS Intermediate 2nd Year results by April 10, 2026, according to reports. Students can enter the necessary login details, such as, result declaration year, course, hall ticket number, and category to view and download their Class 12th results on the official website of the board. Candidates can also visit the NDTV Education portal at ndtv.com/education/results to view their TS Inter marksheets to avoid heavy traffic on the official website.

The board conducted the TS Inter 2nd Year exams from February 26 to March 18, 2026. Last year, the Telangana Board Class 12 results were released on April 22, 2025, for the exams conducted from March 6 to 25. Based on the minimum passing criteria prescribed by the board, a candidate needs to score 35% or more in every subject and 350 out of 1000 marks aggregate. However, visually impaired, hearing impaired, and speech-impaired candidates must score 25% to pass the examination.

TS Inter 2nd Year Result: Official Website

The TGBIE officials will announce the TS 2nd Year results in a press conference. The direct link to download the Inter marksheets will be generated thereafter. Class 12 students can visit the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in, to download their scorecards. Students can also avail the SMS facility and WhatsApp application to access their Telangana board scorecards.

TS Inter Result 2026: Last Year's Statistics

As per last year's data, girls outperformed boys in the TS 2nd year results, with the pass percentage of 74.21. The pass percentage for boys stood at 57.31. The results were declared at a press conference followed by which the students could download their digital marksheets from the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Last year, a total of 3,99,943 candidates appeared for the 2nd Year examinations, and the overall pass percentage was 71.37%.

A total of 5,07,949 candidates appeared for Telangana board Class 12 board examinations this year. Students wo are not satisfied with their scores can apply for revaluation or recounting of their marks online.

