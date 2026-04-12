Telangana Inter 1st And 2nd Year Marks Memo 2026 Out Today, Check Download Link, Details Here

Telangana TS Inter Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is set to announce the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year 2026 examination results today. Officials will announce the results from TGBIE premises in Hyderabad at 11 am, the board has confirmed. Students can check and download their TS Class 11 and 12 results on the board's official website results.cgg.gov.in or via the NDTV result checker.

The NDTV result checker allows students to check their results instantly with their centre code and roll number while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.

Telangana Board Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result Download Link Via Official Website

Telangana Board Inter 1st Year Result 2026 Download Link Via NDTV

Telangana Board Inter 2nd Year Result 2026 Download Link Via NDTV

Telangana Board Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result Second Download Link Via Official Website

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Telangana TS Inter Results, Marks Memo 2026: How To Download Your Result Via Official Websites?

Visit the official website tgbienew.cgg.gov.in or tgbie.cgg.gov.in and click on "Results".

Select the 2026 year, your Class (1st or 2nd year), category, examination type.

Enter your hall ticket number and click on "Get Memo".

Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future references.

How To Download Your Result Via NDTV?

Visit the NDTV Education website at ndtv.com/education/results.

Click on "Telangana Board Class 11 Exam Results 2026" or "Telangana Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026" respectively.

Enter your centre code and roll number. Your marksheet memo will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The Telangana board conducted the Intermediate 1st year (class 11) examinations from February 25 to March 17, and the 2nd year (Class 12) examinations from February 26 to March 18.