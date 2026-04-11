Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026 On April 12? Check Details Here

Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 Date: The Telangana Board Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results, which were earlier expected to be released on April 11, are now likely to be declared on April 12, according to media reports. However, the Board has not yet issued any official confirmation regarding the exact date and time of the result declaration. Once released, students will be able to access their results on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in, as well as on the NDTV Education result portal.

Nearly 10 lakh students who took the examinations are awaiting their results. The outcome is significant, as it will play a key role in shaping their academic and career paths.

Students will be able to download their digital marks memos using their hall ticket or roll number. The digital memo will remain valid for admission and verification purposes until the original mark sheets are issued.

Details On Marks Memo

Student's name

Hall ticket number

Stream

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grades

Qualifying status

How To Check TS Inter Results 2026

Visit the official website: tgbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

Click on the link "TS Inter Results 2026"

Select 1st Year or 2nd Year

Enter hall ticket number

Click on "Get Result" to view and download the marks memo

What if students do not clear the exams?

Students who are unable to clear one or more subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary examinations.

When were the exams conducted?

The Telangana Board conducted the Intermediate 1st year (Class 11) examinations from February 25 to March 17, while the 2nd year (Class 12) examinations were held from February 26 to March 18.

TS Inter Results Last Year

Last year, the TS Inter results were declared on April 22, with an overall pass percentage of 71.27%. The supplementary examinations were conducted from May 22 to May 29, and the results were announced on June 16.