TSBIE Intermediate Results 2026 Out Soon: When And How To Check Results Live

Students in Telangana are eagerly waiting for their Intermediate exam results, which are likely to be announced soon. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to release the TS Intermediate Results 2026 shortly, with the tentative date set for April 12, 2026.

Students who appeared for the first- and second-year examinations will be able to check their results online by using their roll number on the official portal. The results will be declared for both general and vocational groups. Students should keep their hall tickets ready, as the roll number mentioned on the admit card will be required to log in. The results will also be available through SMS and DigiLocker.

The TS Inter First Year exams were held from February 25 to March 17, 2026, while the Second Year exams took place from February 26 to March 18, 2026. The evaluation of answer scripts started on March 4, 2026, and is still in progress. Proposed result dates include April 8, 10, and 12, though official confirmation from the board is still awaited.

A total of 9,97,075 students appeared for the exams this year, including 4,89,126 First Year and 5,07,949 Second Year candidates.

Looking at previous trends, in 2025, a total of 4,88,430 students appeared with an overall pass percentage of 71.37 per cent. In 2024, 5,02,280 students took the exam and recorded a pass percentage of 63.49 per cent, while in 2023, 3,80,920 students appeared with a pass percentage of 65.26 per cent.

To check the results online, students need to click on the official website link and enter the required details. After submitting the information, the result sheet will appear on the screen. The online result sheet is tentative, while the original certificates will be sent through schools. Students can also download their digital marksheets by visiting DigiLocker and accessing them under the education category.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation or request photocopies of their evaluated answer scripts online. Students who fail in one or two subjects can appear for supplementary exams, which will be conducted in June or July. Those who fail in three subjects are advised to appear again in the next academic year.

To pass the examination, students must secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. The grading system includes Grade A for students scoring 75 per cent and above, while those scoring less than 35 per cent are considered to have failed.