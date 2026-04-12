Telangana TS Inter Class 11, 12 Results Out Today: Official Websites, Direct Link To Download Here

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2026: The Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year results out today at 11 am will be available for download on the TGBIE or TSBIE board's official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Students can also check their results on the NDTV board exam page, which offers quicker access and helps avoid heavy traffic on official websites.

Official Websites To Download Your Result

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

ndtv.com/education/results

tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

tgbieht.cgg.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall and a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass the Inter 1st and 2nd year 2026 examination respectively. Those who are unable to clear one or more subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary examinations.

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Telangana TSBIE Inter Results 2026: How To Download Your Result Via Official Websites?

Visit the official website tgbienew.cgg.gov.in or tgbie.cgg.gov.in and click on "Results".

Select the 2026 year, your Class (1st or 2nd year), category, examination type.

Enter your hall ticket number and click on "Get Memo".

Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future references.

How To Download Your Result Via NDTV?

Visit the NDTV Education website at ndtv.com/education/results.

Click on "Telangana Board Class 11 Exam Results 2026" or "Telangana Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026" respectively.

Enter your centre code and roll number. Your marksheet memo will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The Telangana board conducted the Intermediate 1st year (class 11) examinations from February 25 to March 17, and the 2nd year (Class 12) examinations from February 26 to March 18.