Telangana Intermediate TGBIE 1st and 2nd Year Result Live Updates: The Telangana Intermediate 1st and 2nd year 2026 result and marksheet will be released today, April 11, according to sources. Students can check and download their memo via the official website tgbie.cgg.gov.in or through the NDTV board exam page that allows you to instantly check your Class 11, 12 results while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.

What Time Will Inter Class 11, 12 Result Be Out?

Students can expect the Telangana board to release the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year 2026 result to be announced at 11 am, based on past year trends.

Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall to pass the Inter 1st and 2nd year 2026 examination respectively. Those who are unable to clear one or more subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary examinations.

The Telangana Board conducted the Intermediate 1st year (Class 11) examinations from February 25 to March 17, and the 2nd year (Class 12) examinations from February 26 to March 18.

Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year 2026 Result Download Link

Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 Second Download Link

Students can scan the NDTV QR code below to instantly check their results with their roll number.

Here Are The Latest Updates On Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year 2026 Results: