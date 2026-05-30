Telangana Open School Society Results 2026 Out: Check Scorecard Link Here

TOSS Result 2026: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has declared the SSC and Intermediate Result 2026. Students who appeared for the Telangana Open School examinations can now check their marks online through the official website and authorised result portals. The TOSS SSC and Intermediate theory examinations were conducted from April 20 to April 27, 2026, at various exam centres across the state. Students will need their hall ticket numbers to access and download the scorecards online. Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned in their marksheets after downloading the results.

Direct Link: Telangana SSC, Intermediate Result 2026

How To Check TOSS SSC, Intermediate Result 2026?

Students can follow the given below steps to download the Telangana SSC and Intermediate Result 2026:

Visit the TOSS official website at telanganaopenschool.org

Click on the SSC or Intermediate Result 2026 link

Enter the admission roll number

Submit the details

View the TOSS Result 2026 on the screen

Download and print the marksheet

The TOSS examinations were conducted in two shifts daily. The morning session was held from 9 AM to 12 Noon, while the afternoon session took place from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM across Telangana.

Telangana Result 2026: Revaluation Process

Students who are not satisfied with their TOSS Result 2026 marks will be allowed to apply for revaluation after the result declaration. Students must submit the application form along with the required fee within the given deadline. The board will review the answer sheets and release revised marks, if any changes are made. Once updated, the revised result will be treated as final.