Telangana EAPCET Result 2026 Out: 73.37% Students Pass In Engineering, Check Direct Link Here

TS EAPCET Result 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) announced the TS EAMCET 2026 results today, May 17, through a press conference held at the Golden Jubilee Hall, JNTUH, Hyderabad. The TS EAMCET 2026 examinations for the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams were conducted on May 4 and 5, while the Engineering stream exams took place from May 9 to May 11, 2026. With over 2 lakh engineering candidates and 90 thousand Agriculture and Pharmacy applicants, this year saw a strong attendance rate of over 93%. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their scores and download the TS EAMCET 2026 rank card from the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in using their login credentials.

Direct Link: TS EAMCET Result 2026

How to Download TS EAMCET 2026 Rank Card?

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their TS EAMCET 2026 result:

Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Click on the "TS EAMCET 2026 Result" or "Rank Card" link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials such as registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Submit the details to view the TS EAMCET Results 2026.

Download and save the TS EAMCET 2026 rank card for future admission and counselling purposes.

TS EAMCET Result 2026: Details Mentioned

Candidates can check these following details mentioned on their rank card:

Candidate's Name

Application Number

Hall Ticket Number

Subject Wise Marks

Passing Marks

Rank

Stream

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the rank card. The counselling schedule and further admission-related updates are expected to be announced soon on the official portal.