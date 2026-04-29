Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2026 Out; Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 95.15%

Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2026 Out: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana has announced the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 final examination results for 2026. Students can access their scorecards onndtv.com/education/results, the official website results.bsetelangana.org, as well as on DigiLocker and the UMANG app using their login credentials. The results show that regular candidates have secured a pass percentage of 95.15 per cent, with girls outperforming boys at 96.26 per cent.

The Class 10 board examination or SSC public exam commenced on March 14 and ended on April 16, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. The exam started with first language papers and concluded with OSSC Main language paper II. To qualify in the TS SSC Result 2026, students must secure at least 35% marks in each subject. For the Second Language paper, the minimum qualifying marks are 20%.

How To Check Telangana Class 10 Result Via NDTV?