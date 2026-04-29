TS SSC 2026 LIVE Updates: The Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (TS SSC) Result 2026 is expected to be announced today. Students who appeared for the Telangana Class 10 board examinations will be able to check their results online from 2 PM onwards. The result link will be activated on official websites as well as NDTV Education result portal.

K Keshava Rao, Minister to the Government of Telangana, will declare the TS SSC Result 2026. The announcement will take place at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT Campus, Basheerbagh, Hyderabad. Senior officials including Dr Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, and Dr E Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, will also be present.

TS SSC Result 2026: Passing Marks

The Telangana SSC examinations were conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026, across 2,676 exam centres in the state. To qualify in the TS SSC Result 2026, students must secure at least 35% marks in each subject. For the Second Language paper, the minimum qualifying marks are 20%.

The SSC pass certificate will include subject-wise internal marks, external marks, total marks, grades, and final result status. Co-curricular activity grades will also be mentioned.

How To Check Telangana Class 10 Result Via NDTV?

Visit the NDTV Education website at ndtv.com/education.

Click on "Board Exam Results 2026" on the homepage

Look for "Telangana Board Exam Results 2026" and click on the link for "Telangana Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026."

Enter the required details such as name, email, phone number, board, class, stream, and roll number.

Click on submit.

The online marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here