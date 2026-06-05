Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Date And Time

Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Result 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to announce the Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Result 2026 soon for both first-year and second-year students. The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 were conducted from May 13 to May 21, 2026, across the state for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular exams or wished to improve their scores. Once released, students will be able to check their marks online through the official result portal using their hall ticket number. As per various reports, the result is likely to be declared in the second week of June.

Telangana Inter Supplementary Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Students can check their Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Result 2026 through the following websites:

The online scorecard will include subject-wise marks, total marks, qualifying status, and other important details.

How to Check Telangana Inter Supplementary Result 2026?

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

Visit the official result website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on the "TS Inter Supplementary Result 2026" link.

Select First Year or Second Year.

Enter the hall ticket number and required credentials.

Submit the details.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the marks memo for future reference.

The supplementary examinations were conducted for nearly four lakh students across Telangana, offering them an opportunity to improve their academic performance and continue their higher education without losing an academic year.

Students awaiting the Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Result 2026 should regularly visit the official TGBIE portals, as the board is expected to announce the results shortly.