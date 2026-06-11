Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Result 2026 Out; Check Steps To Download Marks Memo

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has declared the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2026 results. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can now check and download their marks memos from the official websites.

Candidates who took the supplementary examinations for both first-year and second-year Intermediate courses can access their results online using their hall ticket numbers. The results are available on the official portals - tgbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

The IPASE exams are conducted for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular Intermediate Public Examinations. This year, the supplementary exams for both General and Vocational streams were held between May 13 and May 21, 2026.

How to Check TS Inter Supply Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to download their marks memos:

Visit the official websites: tgbie.cgg.gov.in or r esults.cgg.gov.in

or r Click on the link for 'IPASE 2026 Result' available on the homepage

Select 1st Year or 2nd Year

Choose the stream - General or Vocational

Enter your hall ticket number

Click on Submit

The marks memo will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download and save a copy for future reference.