TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025 Expected Today: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed TSBIE is expected to announce the TS Inter Supplementary Results today.

Supplementary exams were conducted from May 22 to May 29, 2025, for both years.

Candidates can access their results on the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025 today. While the board has not issued an official confirmation yet, multiple media reports indicate that the marks memos are likely to be released on June 16, 2025.

The supplementary examinations for both 1st and 2nd-year students were held from May 22 to May 29, 2025. Once announced, candidates can access their results on the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Direct Link

Earlier, the board declared the main TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results on April 22. Students who were dissatisfied with their results had the opportunity to apply for recounting or re-evaluation. Those who did not pass or wished to improve their performance appeared for the supplementary exams.

How to Check TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025

Follow the steps given below to download your marks memo:

1. Go to the official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

2. Click on the link titled “TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025” for either 1st or 2nd Year

3. You will be redirected to the result login page

4. Enter your hall ticket number and other necessary credentials

5. Click on the ‘Submit' button to view your result

6. Download the result and take a printout for future reference

TS Inter 2025 Results: Pass Percentages

In the main examination, the overall pass percentage for 1st Year students was recorded at 66.89%, while for 2nd Year it stood at 71.37%. Girls outperformed boys in both years. Among 1st Year students, 73.8% of girls passed, compared to 57.83% of boys. In 2nd Year, the pass rate was 74.21% for girls and 57.31% for boys.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official TSBIE website for the latest updates. The direct result link will be activated once the results are officially declared.