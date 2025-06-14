Telangana Inter Supplementary Result 2025 To Be Out Soon, Check Details Here

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the results for Telangana State Inter supplementary exams soon. Once declared, students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their result on the official websites, tgbie.cgg.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in.

TSBIE conducted the supplementary examinations for both the years from May 22 to May 30, 2025.

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025: How To Download Marks Memo?

Visit the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on "TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025" link for the respective Class.

Enter your login details.

Click on "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the result for future reference.

TS Inter Results 2025: TS Main Exam Performance

The overall pass percentage for the first year/Class 11 2025 main exams was recorded at 66.89 per cent and 71.37 per cent for second year/Class 12 main exams.

For both the Classes, girls had outperformed boys.

The pass percentage for girls was recorded at 73.80 per cent for Class 11, while only 58.73 per cent of the boys had cleared the examinations.

For Class 12, the pass percentage was 74.21 per cent for girls and 57. 31 per cent for boys.

The supplementary examinations were conducted in two shifts-first year examinations were held from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second year examinations from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.