TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025 Declared: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 LIVE: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025 today. Candidates can access their results on the official TSBIE website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The supplementary examinations for both 1st and 2nd-year students were held from May 22 to May 29, 2025.

Earlier, the board declared the main TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results on April 22. Students who were dissatisfied with their results had the opportunity to apply for recounting or re-evaluation. Those who did not pass or wished to improve their performance appeared for the supplementary exams.

How To Check TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025

Follow the steps given below to download your marks memo:

Step 1. Visit the official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link titled "TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025" for either 1st or 2nd Year

Step 3. You will be redirected to the result login page

Step 4. Enter your hall ticket number and other necessary credentials

Step 5. Click on the 'Submit' button to view your result

Step 6. Download the result and take a printout for future reference

TS Inter 2025 Results: Pass Percentages

In the main examination, the overall pass percentage for 1st Year students was recorded at 66.89%, while for 2nd Year it stood at 71.37%. Girls outperformed boys in both years. Among 1st Year students, 73.8% of girls passed, compared to 57.83% of boys. In 2nd Year, the pass rate was 74.21% for girls and 57.31% for boys.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official TSBIE website for the latest updates.