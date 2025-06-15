TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025 Likely Tomorrow, Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed TSBIE will soon release the TS Inter Supplementary Results for 1st and 2nd-year students.

Results are expected to be announced on June 16, 2025, according to media reports.

Supplementary exams took place from May 22 to May 29, 2025, for eligible students.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2025: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 for both 1st and 2nd-year students soon. While there is no official confirmation from the board yet regarding the result date, media reports suggest that the mark's memos are likely to be declared tomorrow, June 16.

The supplementary exams were conducted from May 22 to May 29, 2025. Once declared, students will be able to check their results on the official TSBIE website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Earlier, the board had announced the TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year results for the main exams on April 22. Students who were not satisfied with their scores had the option to apply for recounting or re-evaluation. Those who failed or aimed to improve their marks appeared for the supplementary exams.

How To Check TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025

Follow the steps below to download your TS Inter Supplementary Marks Memo:

Step 1. Visit the official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2. Click on "TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025" for 1st or 2nd year

Step 3. You'll be redirected to a login page

Step 4. Enter your hall ticket number and other required details

Step 5. Click Submit to view your result

Step 6. Download and print the result for future reference

TS Inter Results: 1st Year Pass Percentage 66.89%, 2nd Year 71.37%

The overall pass percentage was 66.89% for 1st year, while 71.37% of students cleared the 2nd year exams. Girls once again outperformed boys in both results. The pass percentage for girls was 73.8%, whereas 57.83% of boys cleared the 1st year exams. For the 2nd year, the pass percentage stood at 74.21% for girls and 57.31% for boys.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website for real-time updates. The direct link to check the result will be activated once the results are live.

