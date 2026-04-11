Telangana Board Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result Out Today, Marks Memo Download Link Here

Telangana TSBIE Inter Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, Government of Telangana will release the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year 2026 results today, April 11, 2026. While the exact time has not been announced, students can expect the marks memo to be released at around 11 am based on past year trends. Students can check and download their marks memo on the board's official website tgbienew.cgg.gov.in or via the NDTV result checker.

The marks memo will include several key details such as Student's name, Hall ticket number, Stream, Subject-wise marks, Total marks, Grades and Qualifying status.

The Telangana Intermediate 1st year (Class 11) examinations were held from February 25 to March 17 while the 2nd year (Class 12) examinations ran from February 26 to March 18.

Official Websites To Download Your Result

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

tgbieht.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Results Marks Memo Download Link 1

Download Link 2

Download Link 3

How To Download Your Result Via Official Websites?

Visit the official website tgbienew.cgg.gov.in or

tgbie.cgg.gov.in and click on "Results".

Select the 2026 year, your Class (1st or 2nd year), category, examination type.

Enter your hall ticket number and click on "Get Memo".

Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future references

How To Download Your Result Via NDTV?