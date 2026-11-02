Uttar Pradesh Board Exam 2027: Schools Can Correct Student Particulars Till November 12

UP Board 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has opened the window for making corrections in the educational details of students appearing for the High School and Intermediate examination 2027. The education board has activated the correction window link on its official portal, upmps.edu.in. According to the official announcement, the correction window is open from November 2 to 12, 2026.

Sharing the press release through its official X handle, the board stated that for the rectification of errors in the educational details of the students the website (upmsp.edu.in) will remain active from November 2 to November 12 till 12 am.

What Can Be Edited?

According to the official announcement, the following fields and educational details can be rectified:

Subject

Class

Name of the student

Spelling error in the name of mother/father

Gender

Caste

Medium (Hindi/English)

Photo

Serial number of the high school mentioned in the registration of Class 11

The school board stated that the errors in the educational details of the candidates should be rectified and updated accordingly by the school principals by logging in to the portal within the given time.

The official press release further noted that the principals should submit the case related to correction in the date of birth of the students, correction in the full name of the student, mother, or father and deletion or restoration of the details of the students as per the rules through offline medium along with all the necessary documents to the District School Inspector's office by November 16, 2026.

The official letter has clearly asserted that no opportunity for amendment will be provided after the stipulated period.