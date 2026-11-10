Months Before Separation, Anna Konidala Revealed Why She Took Pawan Kalyan's Surname

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan and his wife, Anna Konidala, have announced their separation after 13 years of marriage.

A few months ago, Anna shared a post on her Instagram account, which now appears to have been deactivated. In the post, she shared a photo from one of her earliest trips with Pawan Kalyan and asked everyone to call her Anna Konidala, explaining that it had been her official name since marrying Pawan in 2013.

While many know her as Anna Lezhneva, she said that surname was only used on the last official document before her marriage. She added that she had been wanting to make this request ever since joining Instagram but had struggled to find the right words.

In her note, Anna shared that Konidala was the last name she truly connected with.

She wrote in the post: "A name is such a personal thing. With my birthday coming up soon, I felt like it's finally the right moment to write this. I've been meaning to do it ever since I started this Instagram account. I wrote it, deleted it, and came back to it again."

"And I just couldn't find the right way to say it. Most people first got to know me as Anna Lezhneva because that's the name that was everywhere when news about our marriage came out."

She added, explaining why she took his surname, Anna wrote, "The funny thing is, our marriage certificate is actually the last official document where that surname appears. On that day, I took my husband's surname and became Anna Konidala. So, if you've read this far, I just have one small request. Please call me Anna Konidala. That's my name, and it's the one I feel like myself with. Thank you for understanding. It really means a lot to me."

Talking about the separation announcement, in a joint statement posted on Kalyan's Instagram page, they said they had made the decision with "mutual understanding and respect".

They also said that they would remain good friends.

"Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority," the statement read.

Addressing their well-wishers, the couple also requested that people respect their privacy during this personal transition.

"During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey," it said.