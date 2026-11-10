Telangana Class 12 Exam Schedule Release Date: Check Past Year's Trend, Practical Exam Details

Telangana Inter Class 12 Date Sheet: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to release the Intermediate (Class 12) examination schedule soon on its official portal. Telangana board Class 12th students set to appear in the 2027 examinations will be able to download the Intermediate timetable from the official website, tgbienew.cgg.gov.in. Based on recent patterns, the school board will likely conduct the Telangana board exam in February-March 2027.

Last year, the board published the Class 12 board exam schedule on October 31 on its official portal. The Inter 2nd Year exam began on February 26, 2026, for the previous academic cycle.

What To Expect On Date Sheet PDF?

Apart from the subject-wise examination schedule of the Class 12 Intermediate examinations, students may also expect the following information:

Practical exam dates and sessions

Practical exam timings

English practical exam date

Ethics and Human Values examination date and time

Environmental Education examination date and time

The board will also intimate about separate arrangements for JEE Main 2027 candidates in case their practical exam date coincides with the engineering exam.

Last Exam's Schedule

According to official records, the exam schedule for the previous academic cycle was as follows:

February 26: 2nd Language Paper 2

February 28: English Paper 2

March 3: Mathematics Paper 2A, Botany Paper 2, Political Science Paper 2

March 6: Mathematics Paper 2B, Zoology Paper 2, History Paper 2

March 10: Physics Paper 2, Economics Paper 2

March 13: Chemistry Paper 2, Commerce Paper 2

March 16: Public Administration Paper 2, Bridge Course Maths Paper 2

March 18: Modern Language Paper 2, Geography Paper 2

As per last year's announcement, the practical exams were conducted from February 2 in two sessions.