TVK MLA Accused Of Sending Obscene Texts To Collector. Party Assures Probe

Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have accused Kallakurichi TVK MLA Arul Vignesh of allegedly sending inappropriate text messages to the district collector and harassing her by visiting her official residence.

The allegations surfaced through unverified social media reports over the past few days. The MLA has strongly denied the allegations, calling them targeted rumours aimed at defaming him and the TVK.

DMK MP Kanimozhi reacted to the reports, alleging that even district collectors were not safe from TVK MLAs.

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In a social media post, Kanimozhi claimed that the Kallakurichi district collector had allegedly received obscene text messages from the MLA. She also referred to reports claiming that the MLA, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, had visited the collector's residence and harassed her.

Kanimozhi further claimed that a personal security officer had reportedly been appointed for the collector following the incident. She questioned the law and order situation in the state under the TVK government and sought a response from Chief Minister Vijay.

Congress MP Jothimani also reacted to the allegations, urging the Chief Minister to take stringent action if they were found to be true.

Jothimani said that 50 per cent of district collectors in Tamil Nadu are women, reflecting the government's confidence in women administrators and their hard work. However, she said such incidents could bring disrepute to the party and the government and stressed that they should be curbed at the initial stage.

Vignesh has categorically denied the allegations. Speaking to reporters, he said he had great respect for government officials and denied that any such incident had taken place. He alleged that certain individuals were targeting him and the party out of political grudge, as he was the only TVK MLA representing the Kallakurichi district.

Vignesh also said he would approach the police against those spreading rumours and expressed his willingness to face an inquiry.

Responding to the controversy, TVK leader Raj Mohan said the Vijay-led government would not show any bias while dealing with allegations against anyone, irrespective of their position or political affiliation.

He said a thorough investigation would be conducted if the concerned person filed a complaint and asserted that stringent action would be taken if the allegations were proved.

