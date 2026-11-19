Himachal Pradesh minister Jagat Singh Negi triggered a political row in the assembly after he said India had a "tough time" dealing with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, drawing strong condemnation from the opposition BJP.

The controversy erupted when, during the assembly session, the BJP moved an adjournment motion to hold a debate on corruption.

During the session, Negi alleged massive corruption in the procurement of Dassault Aviation's Rafale fighter jets. He alleged India paid Rs 2,300 crore per aircraft instead of Rs 700 crore, adding the fighter jets "proved useless" and resulted in India "having a tough time dealing with Pakistan".

Negi has since stood by his statement on the Rafale's performance during Operation Sindoor and declined to apologise.

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur demanded immediate action from the Speaker's chair and warned of escalating protests if the comments remained on the house record.

Thakur told NDTV the Opposition has formally demanded that the remarks be expunged from the assembly proceedings, failing which the BJP would explore all options.

Within the treasury benches, the remarks have left other ruling Congress leaders cautious.

To a question on the matter, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh declined to say anything much except that "everyone knows the reality."

BJP leaders protested outside the house, accusing the minister of insulting the armed forces. BJP leader Vipin Singh Parmar said Negi likely did not even realise the gravity of what he was saying inside the assembly.

"We take pride in the fact that our army neutralised terrorists at the very spot where they had shattered the lives of innocent civilians," Parmar said.

Former minister Sudhir Sharma, who quit the Congress to join the BJP, also hit out at the revenue minister, saying if Negi held such views, he should simply leave for Lahore.

"In Himachal Pradesh, every third household has a member serving in the armed forces, and making such remarks about Operation Sindoor is highly condemnable," Sharma said.

He said the Congress has lost its political ground and that its leaders, from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh, were making such statements only to regain some footing.