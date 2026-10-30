Video: Rafale Marine Jet Touches Down On INS Vikrant For First Time

A Rafale Marine aircraft successfully landed on board India's indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on its maiden attempt on October 29, marking the beginning of trials towards operationalising the aircraft in the Indian Navy.

The landing took place during ongoing trials on board INS Vikrant, India's indigenous aircraft carrier, the Indian Navy said.

Earlier, trials of the Rafale Marine fighter aircraft were being carried out in Goa by the Indian Navy. The trials are for the modifications to the aircraft required for carrying out operations from the Indian aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Defence officials said on Wednesday.

The Indian Navy has signed a contract for 26 Rafale Marines, which are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2028 or early 2029, as per the officials.

The Rafale-Marine (Rafale-M) is a fighter jet designed to operate from aircraft carriers at sea. It is built by Dassault Aviation of France and is already being used by the French Navy.

On April 28, 2025, India signed a significant defence agreement with France to procure 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets, valued at approximately Rs 63,000 crore. This includes 22 single-seat jets and 4 twin-seat jets.

This deal marks India's first acquisition of the naval variant of the Rafale, making it the first international operator of this model. The deal also covers pilot training, flight simulators, weapons, essential equipment, and long-term maintenance support.

In addition, it includes extra gear for the Rafale jets already being used by the Indian Air Force. In line with the Government's thrust on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the agreement includes Transfer of Technology for integration of indigenous weapons in India.

The Indian Navy currently operates two aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. The recent agreement for the procurement of 26 Rafale-M aircraft from France will enhance the Navy's fleet, with these jets capable of operating from both carriers.

The Rafale-M jets will be used for missions like air defence, maritime strike, reconnaissance, and shore strikes. The aircraft will help the Navy target enemy fighter jets, ensuring the air defence capability of the fleet and allowing the Navy to exercise control over the seas while staying outside enemy weapon ranges.

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