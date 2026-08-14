From Vikrant's 1965 Dry Dock To 2026's Reckoning: India's Carrier Dilemma

The Indian Navy operates two aircraft carriers -- INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. The force awaits the defence ministry's approval of a third, IAC-2, as China's newest carrier, Fujian, moves toward full operational capability in 2026. The decision facing New Delhi is not about hardware alone. It is about whether India can put a warship where it needs one, when it needs it, without asking anyone's permission.

A carrier does something no missile silo or submarine can do quietly and visibly at the same time. It parks a runway in international waters, launches aircraft without touching another country's soil, and leaves the moment it arrives. Washington has used this trick for eight decades, moving a carrier strike group toward a crisis zone before a single diplomatic statement is issued. The ship's presence becomes the statement.

India's own history illustrates both sides of this lesson. INS Vikrant, the country's first carrier, spent the entire 1965 war in dry dock at Bombay for a scheduled refit rather than at sea - a gap naval historians cite when explaining why New Delhi later built its doctrine around carriers that sail, not carriers that wait. By 1971, that lesson had sunk in enough that naval command insisted on deploying Vikrant even in questionable mechanical shape. The carrier's aircraft struck targets along the East Pakistan coast, including Chittagong and Cox's Bazar, within hours of the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi sinking off Visakhapatnam in the early hours of December 4 - a submarine that had spent weeks hunting for Vikrant. The takeaway absorbed by the Navy was blunt: a carrier tied to port protects nothing.

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China has drawn the same conclusion from a different starting point. The PLA Navy's third carrier, Fujian, commissioned in November 2025, is set to move from initial to full operational capability during 2026, according to Chinese state media, with far-sea training expected to follow sea trials conducted in the Bohai Sea earlier this year. China has also built a naval jetty at its facility in Doraleh, Djibouti - reported at somewhere between 320 and 340 metres long enough to berth a carrier alongside, a detail defence analysts flag as evidence Beijing is preparing infrastructure for sustained carrier presence far from home waters, not just in the Western Pacific.

The Indian Navy's calculation is not about matching China ship for ship. It concerns coverage. With two operational carriers, India can rarely guarantee that one is available, fuelled, and deployed on both its eastern and western seaboards simultaneously, particularly when one is undergoing the kind of extended refit that kept INS Vikramaditya largely at Karwar naval station for stretches after 2019. A third carrier, under the IAC-2 proposal now awaiting the Ministry of Defence's acceptance of necessity, would let the Navy hold one carrier in reserve or refit while two remain at sea.

Every state with serious maritime ambition has reached for a carrier eventually, not because the ship wins wars by itself but because it is the only naval asset that can threaten force, project diplomacy, and support evacuation or humanitarian missions within the same deployment. The United States has used carriers this way in the Persian Gulf, in the Taiwan Strait, and off the coast of Lebanon. France and the United Kingdom maintain smaller carrier fleets for the same reason: to have a floating option that does not require a base on someone else's territory.

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For India, the stakes attach directly to its stated ambition of becoming a leading power in the Indo-Pacific by 2047. That ambition assumes the ability to protect shipping lanes carrying Gulf energy imports, to reach Indian nationals stranded in a crisis abroad, and to hold a credible deterrent posture against a Chinese Navy that already outnumbers it several times over in total hull count. None of that is possible without ships that can sustain presence, and a carrier remains the only vessel that turns presence into leverage.

The Cabinet Committee on Security has not yet cleared IAC-2. Cochin Shipyard Limited, which took roughly 13 years to build INS Vikrant from keel-laying to commissioning, has told Indian officials it can build a sister ship in seven to nine years by reusing the existing design and supply chains - though even that faster estimate implies a commissioning date well into the 2030s once construction actually starts. Every year that clearance is delayed pushes India's three-carrier navy further from the 2035 window in which China's own carrier fleet is expected to keep expanding, with some Western assessments projecting as many as nine hulls by then.