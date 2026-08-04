IIT BHU Varanasi Signs Research Pact With Indian Navy, Opens Heritage Park

The Indian Navy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU), Varanasi to strengthen collaboration in research, technology development and the indigenisation of advanced naval technologies.

The agreement was signed at the Naval Headquarters in New Delhi by Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, AVSM, VSM, COM, Indian Navy, and Prof. Rajesh Kumar, Dean (Research and Development), IIT (BHU), in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

According to the Indian Navy, the partnership aims to bring together academic expertise and defence research to support the development of indigenous technologies for the country's maritime sector.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will work together on collaborative research projects, technology development, academic engagement, faculty and student interactions, and capacity-building initiatives. The partnership is also expected to create opportunities for students and researchers to work on projects related to advanced naval technologies.

The Indian Navy said the collaboration aligns with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by promoting innovation and encouraging the development of home-grown defence technologies.

Officials said the MoU reflects the Navy's continued efforts to strengthen partnerships with leading academic institutions across the country. By combining research capabilities with practical defence requirements, the collaboration aims to accelerate technological advancements and address future maritime security challenges.

The partnership is expected to provide IIT (BHU) students and researchers with greater exposure to defence research while allowing the Indian Navy to leverage academic expertise in developing next-generation technologies.

The Indian Navy has been expanding its collaboration with premier educational institutions in recent years to promote research, innovation and skill development in critical technology areas. The latest agreement with IIT (BHU) is another step towards building a stronger ecosystem for indigenous defence research and technological self-reliance