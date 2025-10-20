10 Key Facts About INS Vikrant, Where PM Modi Spent Diwali With Navy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today celebrated Diwali with the personnel of the Indian Navy, off the coast of Goa. He also celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike to the Pahalgam terror attack.

All You Need To Know About INS Vikrant INS Vikrant, India's first home-built aircraft carrier, was commissioned in 2022 to enhance the country's naval strength. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the warship has been tipped as a "city on the move". It is named after its predecessor, which played a key role during the 1971 war against Pakistan for the liberation of Bangladesh. The largest warship to be built in India, INS Vikrant is 262 metres long and 62 metres wide. It is the country's second aircraft carrier after INS Vikramaditya, which was built on a Russian platform. To put its size in figures easier to understand, the warship is as massive as two football fields end to end and 18 floors tall, the Navy earlier said in a video. The hangar of the aircraft carrier is as big as two Olympic-size pools. The warship can have 30 aircraft on board, including MiG-29K fighter jets and helicopters. It can also accommodate a crew of nearly 1,600. The warship, which took over a decade to be built, is equipped with a 16-bed hospital, 250 tankers of fuel, and 2,400 compartments. In December, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC), Southern Naval Command said INS Vikrant has achieved full operational status after completing its final operational clearance last year. The warship is now under the Western Naval Command and is capable of handling naval assignments.

