How Playing A Serial Killer In Nithari-Inspired <i>Sector 36</i> Affected Vikrant Massey

In 2006, the Nithari case shocked the nation when 19 skeletal remains of children and young women were found in the backyard and drain behind a bungalow in Sector 31, Noida. The house owner and businessman Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help, Surinder Koli, were arrested and accused of murder, rape, and abduction.

In 2023, the Allahabad High Court acquitted both accused, and in November 2025, the Supreme Court of India upheld the acquittals. On September 18, 2026, 50-year-old Surinder Koli allegedly died by suicide in Haridwar.

Inspired by the Nithari case, the crime thriller Sector 36 was released on Netflix in 2024. Vikrant Massey played the role of a serial killer in director Aditya Nimbalkar's film. Speaking about it in an earlier interview, he confessed that it was a challenging role that affected him.

How Playing A Serial Killer In Nithari-Inspired Sector 36 Affected Vikrant

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Vikrant Massey confessed that he did not say yes to Sector 36 immediately because he had reservations about the project. "Not in terms of how the character will affect my emotional and mental health," he said.

He shared that after being an actor for more than 15 years and playing several roles, he had learned how to separate his personal life and professional life. However, he was wary of the fact that the role of a serial killer had already been portrayed on screen many times, and he didn't want to take it up merely for attention or shock value.

"The apprehension was more when it came to how we were going to execute it. We have had so many serial killers in films before and I didn't want to play this one in an over-the-top manner," he told the publication.

However, he did not deny that playing dark and challenging roles can affect an actor personally. "There is no denying that there is some impact the character leaves you with. As actors, we live so many lives in one life. There are days when you get sleepless nights, but I guess that's the nature of the job. That's what you sign up for," he added.

How A Death In The Gunj 'Worn' Him Down

Speaking about detaching from the roles, Vikrant Massey confessed on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast that therapy helped him. "I am also detached with the parts I played in the last 5-7 years, especially after A Death In The Gunj," he said, adding, "That film kind of affected me personally."

Hence, he started detaching himself from the parts he plays on the screen. "The part I played was so challenging and I internalised it," he said, explaining why the role of Shyamal 'Shutu' Chatterjee stayed with him.

He added that after the film, his mother asked him if he was okay. When the actor reflected, he realised that the film had "worn" him down. "The part stayed with me, the experience I had on the film stayed with me. It was pretty dark, heavy. It wore me down. That was the first time I started taking therapy," he shared.

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