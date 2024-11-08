Vikrant Massey On The Idea Of Live-In Relationships: "It Worked Quite Well For Me"

Live-in relationships are seen as a Western concept which continues to remain a hush-hush topic in Indian society. Owing to the understanding of the taboo, Vikrant Massey's views offer a neutral stance in a recent interview with Lallantop The actor opened up about his views on live-in relationships, to which he said, “I believe in live-in relationships, but again, I'm not propagating it.” He added, “I am speechless. I'm even scared to openly talk about it. It worked for me because it is very important to fully understand the person you are planning to marry before you take the big step.” He further added, “Because my wife and I are in the same profession, we thought, ‘Why not live together?'. This way, we could also be each other's support system. It worked quite well for me, but doesn't always work for everybody.”

Vikrant also discussed the importance of choosing the right partner and said, “Love is important. It's good if you fall in love, but it is important that you choose the right partner. Because when you choose the right person, you live life better. However, I also believe that when it comes to life-changing decisions such as career choice and choosing a partner, it is better to keep your family in loop and consideration.”



This is not the first he has publicly spoken about his experience with being in a live-in relationship with his now wife and mother of their child. Vikrant told YouTuber AminJaz on his podcast, “It was my mother who suggested that we stay together. Thankfully, I have really progressive parents. My mother was born and raised in Bombay in 1962. She's done her high school education and was pretty progressive.”

Even though live-in relationships have a positive motive, it is advised to narrow down the pros and cons of being in one with your partner based on your equation and understanding of each other.

